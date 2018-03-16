English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Brand Queries Logic of EU Import Tax on US Cars
The United States is the second-biggest export destination for German auto manufacturers after China.
Volkswagen sign is seen during the annual earnings news conference of VW in Berlin in Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
Carmaker Volkswagen's core autos division has queried why Europe levies an import tax on U.S. cars after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to tax cars from the European Union.
"You have to ask yourself why we in Europe demand a 10 percent tax on American cars. The Americans don't do that," Herbert Diess said on Wednesday at a news conference after the division reported results.
The United States is the second-biggest export destination for German auto manufacturers after China, while vehicles and car parts are Germany's biggest source of export income.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
