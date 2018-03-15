English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller Vows to be 'Part of Solution' on Diesel
Mueller gave an upbeat view after last year's record sales of 10.7 million vehicles. He said, "we are on the offensive and we're going to stay that way."
Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller poses for a photograph after an interview with Reuters ahead of the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller says the automaker had "an excellent year" in 2017 and is committed to addressing concerns about diesel pollution.
Mueller cited the company's efforts to reduce diesel emissions and recover from its 2015 diesel emissions scandal. He said 160,000 older diesel had been taken off the road through trade-in incentives and decided to update software on 4 million cars to reduce emissions.
He said the company would be "part of the solution" in finding a way to address a controversy over the diesel issue. Environmentalists are pressing for bans on older diesel in German cities with high pollution levels.
