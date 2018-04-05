Volkswagen Collaborates with Symbiosis Skills and Open University Over New Programme

Volkswagen Academy collaborated with Symbiosis Skills and Open University, Pune to create a unique module for its workmen who have been promoted as front level supervisors with the aim to mold them into future team leaders. These supervisors who are based out of the Volkswagen Pune Plant in Chakan would be able to opt for this programme. The focus of the module will revolve around bridging the gap between formal diploma education and actual competency possessing of the participants by developing business communication skills, better in-depth understanding of organizational and manufacturing systems etc. Symbiosis Skills and Open University is Maharashtra’s first skill development university, which offers unique features in its programmes including – multi-entry exit, recognition of prior learning, credit transfer etc., making re-skilling more attractive.The module will entail Basic Technological Competence, Basic Managerial Competence and Basic Behavioural Competence. For the inaugural programme, Volkswagen Academy is aiming to enroll 16 employees with furthermore employees to be enrolled in the subsequent phase. The programme will be a weekend programme and will begin from April 15, 2018. The total duration of this course will be one year.Dr. Andreas Lauermann, President and Managing Director, Volkswagen India Private Limited along with Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis Skills and Open University signed a Memorandum of Understanding to this effect on April 4, 2018 at the Symbiosis Skills and Open University.Dr. Andreas Lauermann said, “This is our way of recognising talent within Volkswagen and giving them an opportunity to grow personally and professionally in their careers. The programme will recognize the need-gaps of these specific individuals and work towards building managerial capabilities in order to take them to the next level. The Symbiosis Skills and Open University has been extremely supportive in working with us to create this unique module that is aligned to a larger purpose of skill building in the automotive industry.” He further added, “This programme aligns directly with our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Skill India initiative.”Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Symbiosis Skills and Open University, “This is a unique programme that has been co-created by Volkswagen Academy and SSOU. The programme provides a perfect platform for those looking to develop professionally and personally. The programme is in line with the university’s vision to deliver skill knowledge at various levels and focus on skill India mission. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Volkswagen India and Volkswagen Academy for coming forward with this novel initiative.”