Volkswagen Connect Review – Making Your Car Smarter and Safer
We decode what Volkswagen Connect is and how it can be useful to your driving experience?
Plug and Play device for Volkswagen Connect. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
In a day and age where everything is technology dependent, the technology in automobiles is largely refrained to the manufacturing process and the end consumer has no direct relation with it. But with a growing focus on consumer centric technologies, Connected Mobility has become the talk of the town. Volkswagen’s answer to the Connected Mobility is called ‘Volkswagen Connect’, which the German automaker says - “is an intelligent, connected vehicle assistant that offers a seamless connected car experience to drivers.”
Let’s decode what Volkswagen Connect is and how it can be useful to your driving experience?
What is Volkswagen Connect?
Volkswagen Connect is basically an interactive mobile app that enables the car owners to connect their car with their smart phone. A “Plug and Play” data dongle is fitted to the on-board diagnostics (OBD) port of the car and can be connected using the Bluetooth of your smartphone and the infotainment system. The app can then be used to track the vehicle, fuel cost monitoring, emergency assist, driving behaviour and more.
The OBD device connects with the VW Connect app in few seconds. (Image: News18.com)
How easy it is to use?
We found the Volkswagen Connect incredibly easy to use because of two reasons – 1) It fits in your OBD port and is not an inbuilt feature, so it can be easily used for both the new and old cars 2) The Connect app automatically connects as you start your car, provided the Bluetooth in your mobile is active. The Connect app is compatible with both the Android and iOS platforms and was easily searchable on Google Play and App Store for a download. All you need to do is feed the code provided on the Plug and Play device in your mobile and voila, you are connected to the Volkswagen Connect.
The user interface of the app is quite easy to use and at no point you feel lost inside your mobile while using the app. The app can be used for two kinds of information – primary and secondary. While the primary information includes details like fuel in the car, battery volt, trip tracking and the nearest dealership location (which automatically updates as you move), the secondary information includes driving behaviour, service appointment, fuel cost monitor and other data that you don’t need on a regular basis.
VW Connect has an easy to read UI. (Image: News18.com)
Why do you need Connect?
While the Volkswagen Connect App reads out a variety of data, we list down a few important data points that are useful for the Volkswagen owners:
Trip tracking – The most basic use of the app is to track every trip made by the car
Fuel cost monitor – By collecting the data from trip tracking and fuel consumption, one can keep a tab on their monthly or trip wise fuel costs
Driving behavior – Probably the most important and useful feature of the app is to monitor the driving behavior that can help you alter the driving style. Scores are given for acceleration, braking, engine speed, engine temperature etc. for every trip, which enables users to improve their driving efficiency by altering their driving style based on facts
It's easier to find parking spaces with VW Connect. (Image: News18.com)
Service appointment – Another useful feature of the app is that it automatically inform the dealership when the customer's car is due for service. The app also gives out locations of nearby dealerships
SOS call - Customers can use the app to call the customer care or Road side assistance in case of emergency
Emergency Assist – Probably the most important feature of the Volkswagen Connect App is the breakdown indication reader. The app can be used to understand what sort of breakdown the car has suffered based on the lights from the instrument cluster. You can check the sign and read about it on the app that is useful for the road side or emergency assistance.
VW Connect is helpful in emergency breakdown of the vehicle. (Image: News18.com)
Verdict
The Volkswagen Connect app is a must have mobile application in a day and age where everything is connected. Since automobiles play a big role in our lives, it’s advisable to use such apps that can help you become a better driver. Also, the app is quite useful for the emergency assist. We liked the fact that the app has a very simple user interface and reads out almost all the information you need from your car!
Loading...
