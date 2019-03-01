English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Deepens Cloud Computing Partnership With Microsoft
By allowing vehicles to tap Microsoft's remote computer processors via the so-called cloud, Volkswagen can offer its customers personalised onboard media streaming, and make suggestions for parking and charging.
Volkswagen ID hatch concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Volkswagen said it had struck a deal with Microsoft to cooperate on cloud computing in China and the United States, as part of its drive to offer connected vehicle services across the globe. By allowing vehicles to tap Microsoft's remote computer processors via the so-called cloud, Volkswagen can offer its customers personalised on-board media streaming, and make suggestions for parking and charging.
Volkswagen will use its Automotive Cloud as the core of its vehicle and service data operations for its new ID electric cars which are due to hit showrooms in 2020, the carmaker said. Recently, Volkswagen had shuffled its management responsibilities at its core brand, freeing up Group CEO Herbert Diess to oversee the carmaker's radical strategy to mass produce electric cars.
The German multi-brand car and truck making giant, which also owns the Bentley, Bugatti, Audi, Porsche and Skoda brands, has staked its future, to the tune of 80 billion euros ($91 billion), on the mass-production of electric vehicles.
