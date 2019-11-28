Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Volkswagen Delivers Over 100 Units of Polo to Hilti

The brand has also launched various initiatives such as Corporate Business Centre and Volkswagen Secure through which customers can choose to avail a host of benefits.

News18.com

Updated:November 28, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Volkswagen Polo GTI. (Image: Volkswagen)
Volkswagen Polo GTI. (Image: Volkswagen)

Under Volkswagen’s ‘Corporate fleet’ strategic initiative, the brand intends to expand its product offerings and venture into mobility solutions for the evolving Indian customer. Volkswagen, Europe’s leading car manufacturer, today delivers over 100 units of the Volkswagen Polo to Hilti.

The brand has also launched various initiatives such as Corporate Business Centre and Volkswagen Secure through which customers can choose to avail a host of benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “We’re delighted that our partners like Hilti trust in Volkswagen as one of the safest and reliable mobility partner. It is a privilege to be catering to such a diverse set of customers with the most loved & preferred hatchback – Volkswagen Polo. Even today, it is the first choice among Indian customers and it’s been our constant endeavour of providing the best of German engineering to this region.” Beginning 1st September 2019, Volkswagen announced a 5-year warranty for its diesel carlines across its product portfolio.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
