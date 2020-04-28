Volkswagen Digitizes Its Sales and Service Portfolio in India

As a responsible brand in India, Volkswagen is digitizing its sales and service portfolio enabling customers with the flexibility to choose their preferred Volkswagen at their comfort and convenience. The online retail process is simple, hassle-free and provides an end-to-end contactless experience. From a customer displaying interest, to a conversation with the sales consultant up till the vehicle handover process, will be conducted virtually.

Volkswagen has integrated its 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints in this process. Thus, enabling customers to choose their preferred dealership while booking online. To book a car or service product, customers can visit Volkswagen India’s website and browse through the range of models on display, gather product details and the relevant pricing information. Similarly, to book service products customers can fill personal details and their requirements online for the service team to deliver the request at the customer’s preferred timeslot. Customers can also opt for pick-up and drop off services basis their convenience to visit a dealership or workshop. For a secured transaction, verification will be authenticated through an OTP generation by the preferred dealership.

To instill confidence in employees and customers, all Volkswagen facilities across the network along with the vehicles will be thoroughly sanitized on a regular basis for their safety.

