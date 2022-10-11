Volkswagen Discount Offers for October: Benefits on Taigun, Virtus of up to Rs 80,000

Volkswagen is offering discounts of up to Rs 80,000 on the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan. Due to the ongoing festive season, the German carmaker is offering benefits like cash discounts, exchange discounts and loyalty offers on its most popular offerings in India. The Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan have grown in popularity in recent months. Both cars boast Volkswagen’s new design language and come with several modern features. The Taigun 1.5 GT with manual transmission is being offered with the highest benefits of Rs 80,000 among the two models.

– Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen’s Taigun comes with two turbocharged petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit. For the month of October, Volkswagen is offering benefits of up to Rs 30,000 on the base 1.0-litre Comfortline variant and up to Rs 55,000 for the remaining 1.0-litre variants. While the range-topping 1.5-litre GT DSG gets benefits of Rs 30,000, the company is offering the highest benefits of up to Rs 80,000 on the 1.5-litre GT manual. The Volkswagen Taigun competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

– Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus is a hugely popular midsize sedan. For the month of October, Volkswagen is offering discounts of up to Rs 30,000 on the Comfortline and Highline variants, while the Topline variants get benefits of Rs 10,000. The fully-loaded 1.5-litre GT variant gets benefits of Rs 10,000. The Virtus comes with the same engine options as the Taigun and rivals the likes of Honda City, the Hyundai Verna, and the Skoda Slavia.

– Stellar growth

Volkswagen India registered record sales in the month of September. Volkswagen reported a growth of over 60% in September 2022 as compared to September 2021. In the month of September, Volkswagen India sold 4103 units of its product portfolio versus 2563 units in the same month of last year. The Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan have been responsible for driving up the sales of Volkswagen. Both cars offer great practicality and have captured the imagination of buyers.

