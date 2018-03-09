English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Drops 1.2-Litre Petrol Engine in India, Will Offer 1.0-Litre MPI Unit Instead
With the new engine, the Volkswagen Polo now claims to offer fuel efficiency of 18.78 km/l (as per ARAI).
Volkswagen Polo Anniversary Edition. (Photo: Volkswagen)
Volkswagen India has announced that the 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine used in their existing cars in India will be replaced by a new 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine. All these models will now be offered with the same new engine. This also includes their hatchback offering Polo, which will have the new engine option will available on all MPI engine trims.
As per the company, the new engine option will address the changing customer preference for more fuel-efficient cars and deliver more augmented product offerings from Volkswagen. The new 1.0 L MPI engine will generate a peak power of about 76 horsepower and a peak torque of 95 Nm. The 1.2-litre petrol engine, on the other hand, developed about 74 bhp and 110 Nm of torque.
Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Delivering on our promise of continued product introduction and innovation, we are pleased to introduce the Polo in an all-new 1.0 L MPI engine. We are known for our performance and unmatched safety and with this new introduction; we further enhance our brand proposition, providing a diverse portfolio to India’s distinctive car-buyer, with multiple engine options that best suit their requirements.”
With the new engine, the Volkswagen Polo now claims to offer fuel efficiency of 18.78 km/l (as per ARAI). Prices remain the same with the Polo Trendline starting from Rs 5.41 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Watch
Also Watch
As per the company, the new engine option will address the changing customer preference for more fuel-efficient cars and deliver more augmented product offerings from Volkswagen. The new 1.0 L MPI engine will generate a peak power of about 76 horsepower and a peak torque of 95 Nm. The 1.2-litre petrol engine, on the other hand, developed about 74 bhp and 110 Nm of torque.
Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Delivering on our promise of continued product introduction and innovation, we are pleased to introduce the Polo in an all-new 1.0 L MPI engine. We are known for our performance and unmatched safety and with this new introduction; we further enhance our brand proposition, providing a diverse portfolio to India’s distinctive car-buyer, with multiple engine options that best suit their requirements.”
With the new engine, the Volkswagen Polo now claims to offer fuel efficiency of 18.78 km/l (as per ARAI). Prices remain the same with the Polo Trendline starting from Rs 5.41 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli, Dhoni the Reason Behind Massive Pay Hike for Cricketers
- Vijay Shankar Brushes Aside Pandya Comparisons After Match Winning Performance
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks