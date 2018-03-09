English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Drops 1.2-Litre Petrol Engine in India, Will Offer 1.0-Litre MPI Unit Instead

With the new engine, the Volkswagen Polo now claims to offer fuel efficiency of 18.78 km/l (as per ARAI).

News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2018, 1:29 PM IST
Volkswagen Polo Anniversary Edition. (Photo: Volkswagen)
Volkswagen India has announced that the 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine used in their existing cars in India will be replaced by a new 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine. All these models will now be offered with the same new engine. This also includes their hatchback offering Polo, which will have the new engine option will available on all MPI engine trims.

As per the company, the new engine option will address the changing customer preference for more fuel-efficient cars and deliver more augmented product offerings from Volkswagen. The new 1.0 L MPI engine will generate a peak power of about 76 horsepower and a peak torque of 95 Nm. The 1.2-litre petrol engine, on the other hand, developed about 74 bhp and 110 Nm of torque.

Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Delivering on our promise of continued product introduction and innovation, we are pleased to introduce the Polo in an all-new 1.0 L MPI engine. We are known for our performance and unmatched safety and with this new introduction; we further enhance our brand proposition, providing a diverse portfolio to India’s distinctive car-buyer, with multiple engine options that best suit their requirements.”

With the new engine, the Volkswagen Polo now claims to offer fuel efficiency of 18.78 km/l (as per ARAI). Prices remain the same with the Polo Trendline starting from Rs 5.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
