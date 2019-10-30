Volkswagen Establishes Research Centres Dedicated to Autonomous Driving Technology

Volkswagen announced the establishment of Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH, a new subsidiary dedicated to developing autonomous driving technology. To accelerate its development of autonomous driving technology at Level 4 and onwards, yesterday Volkswagen announced two centres for research dedicated to this kind of mobility in Munich and Wolfsburg, Germany. A third Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH (VWAT GmbH) subsidiary is expected to launch in Silicon Valley next year, and a fourth will be established in China in 2021.

We are founding Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH as a centre of excellence for autonomous driving from Level 4. #Shapingmobility 👉 https://t.co/01xMpFxagM pic.twitter.com/0aAe90qqel — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) October 28, 2019

The goal of this division is to bring VW's self-driving system up to market maturity. To do so, the company announced that it will be cooperating more with Ford and Argo AI, a leader in autonomous vehicle technologies. To begin with, the subsidiaries will focus on people in urban areas and their respective transportation needs which can be addressed with commercial vehicles like "Robo" taxis and vans. According to company Senior VP Alexander Hitzinger, the company has plans to begin "commercializing autonomous driving at a large scale around the middle of the next decade."

