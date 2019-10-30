Volkswagen Establishes Research Centres Dedicated to Autonomous Driving Technology
The goal of the Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH division is to bring VW's self-driving system at Level 4 and onwards.
Image for Representation (AFP Relaxnews)
Volkswagen announced the establishment of Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH, a new subsidiary dedicated to developing autonomous driving technology. To accelerate its development of autonomous driving technology at Level 4 and onwards, yesterday Volkswagen announced two centres for research dedicated to this kind of mobility in Munich and Wolfsburg, Germany. A third Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH (VWAT GmbH) subsidiary is expected to launch in Silicon Valley next year, and a fourth will be established in China in 2021.
We are founding Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH as a centre of excellence for autonomous driving from Level 4. #Shapingmobility 👉 https://t.co/01xMpFxagM pic.twitter.com/0aAe90qqel— Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) October 28, 2019
The goal of this division is to bring VW's self-driving system up to market maturity. To do so, the company announced that it will be cooperating more with Ford and Argo AI, a leader in autonomous vehicle technologies. To begin with, the subsidiaries will focus on people in urban areas and their respective transportation needs which can be addressed with commercial vehicles like "Robo" taxis and vans. According to company Senior VP Alexander Hitzinger, the company has plans to begin "commercializing autonomous driving at a large scale around the middle of the next decade."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
- artificial intelligence autonomous driving
- autonomous driving technology
- Autonomous Robo-Taxi
- commercial vehicles
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Doesn't Know Why He Needs 4 Cameras in His New iPhone
- At Bachchans' Diwali Party, Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire
- KGF Star Yash, Wife Radhika Pandit Blessed with Second Child
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor
- Brave 11-Year-Old Zimbabwean Girl Wrestles Crocodile, Frees Friend From Reptile's Grasp