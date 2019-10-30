Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Auto
Volkswagen Establishes Research Centres Dedicated to Autonomous Driving Technology

The goal of the Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH division is to bring VW's self-driving system at Level 4 and onwards.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 30, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
Volkswagen Establishes Research Centres Dedicated to Autonomous Driving Technology
Volkswagen announced the establishment of Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH, a new subsidiary dedicated to developing autonomous driving technology. To accelerate its development of autonomous driving technology at Level 4 and onwards, yesterday Volkswagen announced two centres for research dedicated to this kind of mobility in Munich and Wolfsburg, Germany. A third Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH (VWAT GmbH) subsidiary is expected to launch in Silicon Valley next year, and a fourth will be established in China in 2021.

The goal of this division is to bring VW's self-driving system up to market maturity. To do so, the company announced that it will be cooperating more with Ford and Argo AI, a leader in autonomous vehicle technologies. To begin with, the subsidiaries will focus on people in urban areas and their respective transportation needs which can be addressed with commercial vehicles like "Robo" taxis and vans. According to company Senior VP Alexander Hitzinger, the company has plans to begin "commercializing autonomous driving at a large scale around the middle of the next decade."

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
