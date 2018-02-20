Volkswagen expands its footprint in Kerala with a new dealership in Alappuzha

Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars with the all-new Passat in Kochi for the launch of the 15th dealership in Kerala; Volkswagen Alappuzha. (Image: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has unveiled a new dealership in Alappuzha, Kerala, bringing 15 customer touchpoints to the southern state of Kerala. The new facility, Volkswagen Alappuzha, located opposite Valiya Kalavoor Temple, Mararikulam in Kalavoor will be a 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) set-up equipped with three car display areas, seven service bays along with adequate spares stock and includes the Das WeltAuto (DWA) arm.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Kerala is an important market for Volkswagen and it is our constant endeavor to provide our customers with a holistic car buying and after-sales service experience at their doorstep. With the new dealership in Alappuzha, Volkswagen will further strengthen its presence in Kerala, thereby continuing to extend the reach of our comprehensive suite of sales and after sales services to our customers.”Commenting on the Volkswagen India partnership in Alappuzha, Mr. Sabu Johny, Managing Director, EVM Passenger Cars (I) Pvt. Limited, said, “We are pleased to inaugurate the 10th customer touchpoint in partnership with Volkswagen and look forward to fortifying our relationship with the brand and our premium customers in the region. We are confident that we will continue to provide Volkswagen’s world renowned standards of customer care and service at our new touchpoint in the city.”The entire team at Volkswagen Alappuzha is professionally trained to assist customers with buying and servicing Volkswagen cars, which includes the Made-in-India Made-for-India Ameo, the all-new Passat and the Tiguan.The inauguration of Volkswagen Alappuzha dealership in Kerala will cover a total network of 126 showrooms in 106 cities across India. With this new addition, Volkswagen increased the Das WeltAuto showrooms number to 102 across India, catering to the needs for pre-owned car buyers.