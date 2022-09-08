Volkswagen India has announced special service support for its customers affected by the flood situation in Bengaluru. 24X7 free Road Side Assistance (RSA) will be available to customers at no additional charge until 30th September 2022. The special service support aims at helping customers resume their normal life soon and have a safe driving experience.

Complimentary Road Side Assistance has been put in action for the affected cars which will be transported to the nearest dealership on a priority. In addition, Volkswagen says a detailed and comprehensive service check of the vehicle will be undertaken to ensure flood-related damages are timely repaired. Necessary standardized repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure a quick service.

Recently, The Volkswagen Virtus clocked over 5000 deliveries to customers across India in just over two months. The new Volkswagen Virtus is available across 152 sales touchpoints in India at an introductory price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The Virtus is also available under the Volkswagen Subscription and Power Lease which enables customers to choose from their preferred ownership models.

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered under the Dynamic and Performance Line variants. The Performance Line is equipped with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, delivering peak power of 110 kW (150PS) from 5000 to 6000 rpm range and peak torque of 250Nm at 1600 to 3500 rpm. The 1.0-litre TSI engine on the Dynamic Line is mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission, delivering 85kW (115PS) power ranging from 5000 to 5500 rpm and 178 Nm of torque at 1750 to 4500 rpm.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here