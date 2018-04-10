English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Eyes IT, Banking Professionals in India to Dive Sales

The program offers benefits on the purchase, servicing of the vehicle, accessories as well as loyalty benefits.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2018, 11:31 AM IST
Volkswagen Eyes IT, Banking Professionals in India to Dive Sales
Volkswagen logo. (Photo: Reuters)
German automaker Volkswagen (VW) has initiated a programme in India under which it plans to target professionals from IT, banking and other industries, to push sales in the country. Under the Volkswagen corporate sales program, the company plans to target individuals from across sectors like information technology (IT), consultancy and banking, Volkswagen India said in a statement.

The automaker is also eyeing doctors, lawyers, architects, chartered accountants, teachers and government employees, with benefits that will extend to immediate family members as well, it added. The program offers benefits on the purchase, servicing of the vehicle, accessories as well as loyalty benefits, the company said. The initiative covers the entire model range from Volkswagen India, including premium products like Tiguan and Passat.

volkswagen Tiguan, Technology News, Volkswagen India, Volkswagen Tiguan First Drive review, Review Volkswagen Tiguan. (Image: Cars18.in/Siddharth Safaya)

"Through such initiatives, we continue to heighten the accessibility of our globally-acclaimed products, while extending the reach of our comprehensive suite of sales and after-sales services to the country's distinctive car buyer," Volkswagen Passenger Cars Director Steffen Knapp said.

The German automaker, which has been struggling to make its presence felt in India, has now set an aim to almost double its market share in the country to 3 percent over the next five years.

As part of this ambition, the company has introduced various initiatives, with the Volkswagen Corporate Sales Program being the first step in that direction. During the last fiscal, the company sold 45,329 units, down 9.41 percent from 2016-17 where it sold 50,042 units.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla


