Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Volkswagen Fined $86 Million in Australian Court Over 'Dieselgate'

Volkswagen was accused of fitting cars with software designed to cheat emissions tests in 2015 and exported about 57,000 such vehicles to Australia.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Volkswagen Logo
Volkswagen logo. (Image: Reuters)

An Australian court handed Volkswagen a record 125 million Australian dollar-fine (approx. USD 86 Million) for misleading customers about the emissions from its diesel vehicles, with the company saying it may appeal. The Federal Court found that an initial 75 million AUD penalty the company agreed with Australia's consumer watchdog was "manifestly inadequate" and recommended the biggest fine ever in the country for breaching consumer rules. The German auto giant is accused of fitting cars with software designed to cheat emissions tests. The firm said it "firmly believes" the lower fine earlier agreed with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission "was a fair amount".

Volkswagen said it was "carefully reviewing the court's reasons for deviating from that amount" and will "determine in coming weeks whether it will appeal". The company has paid tens of billions of US dollars in fines around the world since the scandal broke in 2015. Worldwide 11 million vehicles were believed to be fitted with the so-called "defeat device" software, including 57,000 exported to Australia between 2011 and 2015. Volkswagen said "most" of the 57,000 vehicles "have subsequently had an update to the engine-control software under the ongoing voluntary recall".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram