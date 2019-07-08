English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen, Ford Reach Outline Agreement to Share Electric, Autonomous Tech
Ford and Volkswagen (VW) have reached an outline agreement extending their alliance beyond a cooperation on commercial vehicles.
Image for Representation
Loading...
Ford and Volkswagen (VW) have reached an outline agreement to share electric and autonomous car technologies, extending their alliance beyond a cooperation on commerical vehicles, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
VW will share its MEB electric vehicle platform with Ford, the source said. Volkswagen's supervisory board is due to discuss deepening the alliance at a meeting on July 11, 2019, a second source told Reuters.
A VW spokesman declined to comment on the details of a potential alliance but said that talks with Ford are progressing well. A Ford spokeswoman said, "Our talks with Volkswagen continue. Discussions have been productive across a number of areas. We'll share updates as details become more firm."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
Friday 14 June , 2019 MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
Sunday 16 June , 2019 Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Friday 07 June , 2019 First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Happy Birthday to 56” Captain': Sehwag Steps up His Twitter Game on Ganguly's Special Day
- Shah Rukh Khan Turns Photographer for Charlie's Angels Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor
- Poor Defending, Work in Progress: Why India Lost to Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cup Opener
- Watch IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jets Getting Refuelled Mid-Air at Indo-French Garuda 2019 Exercise [Video]
- Apple is Our Role Model For Customer Data Privacy, Says Huawei CEO
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results