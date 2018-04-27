English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Golf 8 to Come With 58-Volt Mild Hybrid System, Expected Launch in 2019
The next generation Volkswagen Golf won't be an all-electric rival to the likes of the Nissan Leaf. Instead, it will be a 48-volt mild-hybrid,
Current generation Volkswagen Golf GTI. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Volkswagen has announced plans for an electrified version of its global best-seller, the Golf, but it won't be an all-electric rival to the likes of the Nissan Leaf. Instead, it will be a 48-volt mild-hybrid, likely the first of many such models from the German auto giant in the coming years.
With the introduction of this innovative new hybrid system in the eighth generation of the Golf, Volkswagen marks the start of the new era as far as its drive technology is concerned. The brand will gradually electrify just about every vehicle in its portfolio.
The manufacturer is giving the world a first look at the future of its electrified drive systems at the International Vienna Motor Symposium, among the world's most important congresses on current and future automotive tech.
Volkswagen's Dr Frank Welsch said: "Electrifying conventional drives will enable us to further reduce consumption and emissions while also increasing dynamics and convenience. We are starting this extensive electrification campaign with Volkswagen's best-selling vehicle to date – the Golf. Our newly developed, cost-effective 48-V mild hybrid will pave the way for introducing this type of technology to the mainstream."
48-V belt-integrated starter generator, 48-V battery and DC-DC converter from Volkswagen. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
48-volt systems are easier and more cost-effective to introduce than full-blown hybrid systems, as all they do is replace a conventional 12-volt starter motor with a larger belt-integrated starter generator and a 48-volt battery.
The generator performs as alternator and starter, and operates at the same time as a small, lightweight electric motor capable of immediately increasing drive torque upon start-up by means of an electric boost. It also works as a starter motor for the combustion engine, which is switched off as much as possible while the vehicle is moving.
The real beauty of mild-hybrid systems like the one going into the Golf is that they can be incorporated into existing model and platforms without the need for radical, expensive redesigns. An existing vehicle can be fitted with a 48-volt system without much fuss, and much more cost-effectively than developing a full hybrid.
The electrified Golf is expected to launch in 2019.
