English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Volkswagen Group Delivers Over 1 Million Vehicles in March
Over 2.6 million units delivered in first quarter of 2018.
Volkswagen logo. (Photo: Reuters)
The Volkswagen Group recorded its best ever delivery result for a single month in March. The Group also finished the first quarter with an all-time record. At 1.04 million, deliveries by the Volkswagen Group in March were 5.3 percent higher than the prior-year month. Over 2.6 million vehicles were handed over to customers in the first quarter of the year (+7.4 percent). “The first-quarter results confirm the attractiveness of our products. However, this good performance does not mean we can let up in our efforts; instead we must continue to strengthen customers’ trust in our brands and products in the second quarter as well”, Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, said.
Also Watch: Volkswagen Polo GTI and up! GTI - Detailed Image Gallery
The Group delivered over 1.1 million vehicles in Europe in the first quarter of 2018 (+4.1 percent). Group deliveries in March grew 1.2 percent to 479,900 new vehicles. 407,400 vehicles were handed over to customers in Western Europe in March, of which 130,100 units were delivered in the home market of Germany (-1.2 percent). 72,500, deliveries of new vehicles from the Group in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe were 13.2 percent up on the same month last year. From January to March the Group delivered 954,400 vehicles in Western Europe (+2.8 percent) and 188,900 units in Central and Eastern Europe (+11.4 percent).
The Group handed over 221,000 vehicles in the North America region in the first three months, an increase of 3.4 percent. Just short of 83,900 customers in North America chose a vehicle from the Group in March (+5.1 percent). The Group delivered 57,800 vehicles in the USA, the largest market in the region, in March, representing an increase of 13.0 percent. The delivery trend in the South America region was also positive: customers took delivery of 128,700 new vehicles (+5.6 percent) in the first quarter of the year, of which 50,700 were delivered in March (+8.3 percent). Deliveries in the Brazilian market increased to 32,500 units in March, 11.0 percent higher than the same month last year.
Also Watch: KTM RC390 Takes on Royal Enfield Standard 350 in a Tug-of-War [Video]
The Volkswagen Group continued on its growth path in the Asia-Pacific region in the first quarter, delivering 1,090,200 new vehicles to customers there in the first quarter of 2018 – an increase of 12.0 percent – of which 391,400 units (+9.6 percent) were handed over in March. Deliveries in the Chinese market grew 10.6 percent in March, with 358,800 vehicles from the Group handed over to customers in China.
Also Watch: Karlmann King - World's Most Expensive SUV First Look | Cars18
Also Watch
Also Watch: Volkswagen Polo GTI and up! GTI - Detailed Image Gallery
The Group delivered over 1.1 million vehicles in Europe in the first quarter of 2018 (+4.1 percent). Group deliveries in March grew 1.2 percent to 479,900 new vehicles. 407,400 vehicles were handed over to customers in Western Europe in March, of which 130,100 units were delivered in the home market of Germany (-1.2 percent). 72,500, deliveries of new vehicles from the Group in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe were 13.2 percent up on the same month last year. From January to March the Group delivered 954,400 vehicles in Western Europe (+2.8 percent) and 188,900 units in Central and Eastern Europe (+11.4 percent).
The Group handed over 221,000 vehicles in the North America region in the first three months, an increase of 3.4 percent. Just short of 83,900 customers in North America chose a vehicle from the Group in March (+5.1 percent). The Group delivered 57,800 vehicles in the USA, the largest market in the region, in March, representing an increase of 13.0 percent. The delivery trend in the South America region was also positive: customers took delivery of 128,700 new vehicles (+5.6 percent) in the first quarter of the year, of which 50,700 were delivered in March (+8.3 percent). Deliveries in the Brazilian market increased to 32,500 units in March, 11.0 percent higher than the same month last year.
Also Watch: KTM RC390 Takes on Royal Enfield Standard 350 in a Tug-of-War [Video]
The Volkswagen Group continued on its growth path in the Asia-Pacific region in the first quarter, delivering 1,090,200 new vehicles to customers there in the first quarter of 2018 – an increase of 12.0 percent – of which 391,400 units (+9.6 percent) were handed over in March. Deliveries in the Chinese market grew 10.6 percent in March, with 358,800 vehicles from the Group handed over to customers in China.
Also Watch: Karlmann King - World's Most Expensive SUV First Look | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Asian Cup Miracle Breathes Fresh Life in War Torn Yemen
- Jodhpur Court Allows Salman Khan to Travel Abroad
- Mayank Markande - The Accidental Leg-spinner's Journey From Patiala to MI Dug-out
- Dhadak Shoot Wrap: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Ishaan Khattar, Shashank Khaitan
- Watch Live: 'BigOnFlipkart' Announcements at 12 Noon; A New Smartphone, Flipkart Service And More