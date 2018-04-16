Volkswagen Group Delivers Over 1 Million Vehicles in March

The Volkswagen Group recorded its best ever delivery result for a single month in March. The Group also finished the first quarter with an all-time record. At 1.04 million, deliveries by the Volkswagen Group in March were 5.3 percent higher than the prior-year month. Over 2.6 million vehicles were handed over to customers in the first quarter of the year (+7.4 percent). “The first-quarter results confirm the attractiveness of our products. However, this good performance does not mean we can let up in our efforts; instead we must continue to strengthen customers’ trust in our brands and products in the second quarter as well”, Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, said.The Group delivered over 1.1 million vehicles in Europe in the first quarter of 2018 (+4.1 percent). Group deliveries in March grew 1.2 percent to 479,900 new vehicles. 407,400 vehicles were handed over to customers in Western Europe in March, of which 130,100 units were delivered in the home market of Germany (-1.2 percent). 72,500, deliveries of new vehicles from the Group in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe were 13.2 percent up on the same month last year. From January to March the Group delivered 954,400 vehicles in Western Europe (+2.8 percent) and 188,900 units in Central and Eastern Europe (+11.4 percent).The Group handed over 221,000 vehicles in the North America region in the first three months, an increase of 3.4 percent. Just short of 83,900 customers in North America chose a vehicle from the Group in March (+5.1 percent). The Group delivered 57,800 vehicles in the USA, the largest market in the region, in March, representing an increase of 13.0 percent. The delivery trend in the South America region was also positive: customers took delivery of 128,700 new vehicles (+5.6 percent) in the first quarter of the year, of which 50,700 were delivered in March (+8.3 percent). Deliveries in the Brazilian market increased to 32,500 units in March, 11.0 percent higher than the same month last year.The Volkswagen Group continued on its growth path in the Asia-Pacific region in the first quarter, delivering 1,090,200 new vehicles to customers there in the first quarter of 2018 – an increase of 12.0 percent – of which 391,400 units (+9.6 percent) were handed over in March. Deliveries in the Chinese market grew 10.6 percent in March, with 358,800 vehicles from the Group handed over to customers in China.