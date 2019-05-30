Volkswagen Group Inaugurates New ‘Tools Library’ Under the Škoda Led ‘India 2.0’ Project

The Volkswagen Group India inaugurated a ‘Tools Library’ near its manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The new facility will support more than 220 Volkswagen Group dealer partners across the nation. Dealers will now be able to loan specialized tools and equipment whenever necessitated. While the Volkswagen Group dealership facilities within 300 km will receive a certified tool/equipment order within 6 hours, others located beyond 300 km will receive their request within 24-36 hours.Mr Roman Havlasek, Director Aftersales – ŠKODA AUTO said, “We aim to create a state of the art infrastructure facilities and strive to serve our customers with empathy, speed, quality, and transparency. The Volkswagen Group ‘Tools Library’ commissioned under the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project will ensure that the right tools and equipment are made available at the workshops/dealerships, in the right quantity and at the right time.”The Volkswagen Group ‘Tools Library’ represents a major milestone in the implementation of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project. The Volkswagen Group India has invested Rs 17 million in setting up the infrastructure of the tools library and stocking it with the right tools and equipment. In July 2018, the Volkswagen Group confirmed Rs 7,900-crore investment in the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, which will primarily be used in developing ŠKODA AUTO and Volkswagen vehicles for the Indian market.With the Technology Center, the Volkswagen Group laid the foundation for the development of products based on the localized sub-compact MQB A0 IN platform tailored to the needs of customers in the Indian subcontinent. The Regional Distribution Center in Pune had been launched to ensure quick genuine spare parts support for all models available in India under the ŠKODA AUTO, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini marque. The entity had also inaugurated a centralized Warranty Parts Return Centre (WPRC) towards strengthening part analysis and product improvement earlier this year.