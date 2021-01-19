Volkswagen Group Retails 9.3 Million Cars in 2020 Despite Slowdown, EVs Account For Mere 2.32 Lakh Units

Auto industry, much like all other industries across the world, was severely hit because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Volkswagen seems to have made a great impact despite the prevailing situation. The car making company has recorded a massive sale of 9.3 million vehicles in 2020 across the globe.

According to the details mentioned in a note on the official website, the Volkswagen group sold 231,600 all-electric vehicles and 190,500 units of plug-in hybrids. According to the brand, the following are the top five electric vehicles that were delivered in 2020:

1. Volkswagen ID.3

2. Audi e-tron

3. Volkswagen e-Golf

4. Volkswagen e-up

5. Porsche Taycan

The sales figures of each of these vehicles are a proof of why they are in the top 5 of the year. A total of 56,500 units of ID.3, 47,300 units of e-tron, 41,300 units of e-Golf, 22,200 units of e-up and 20,000 units of Porsche Taycan were sold in 2020 itself, despite the already existing slump and the global pandemic.

The German automaker has also released a list of top 5 plug-in hybrids. Here is a look at them:

1. Volkswagen Passat

2. Audi Q5

3. Porsche Cayenne

4. Skoda Superb

5. Volkswagen Golf

Dr Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales, shed light on how the year has been for the automaker and the achievements in 2020. He said that the year has been challenging for everyone, however their company performed well in this environment and strengthened their market position. “We are particularly pleased that we hit the ground running in our e-offensive in spite of the pandemic and thus took a big step forward in the implementation of our Together 2025+ strategy,” he said.

In terms of region based deliveries, Volkswagen has managed a total sale of 3,616,900 vehicles in Europe. Approximately 10.5% sales in Western Europe was because of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.