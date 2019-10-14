Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Volkswagen Group Reportedly in Talks to Sell Lamborghini

While there has been no official word from the company, the Italian performance car company have enjoyed significant profits after a foray into the Sports Utility Segment with the Urus.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Volkswagen Group Reportedly in Talks to Sell Lamborghini
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63. (Photo: Lamborghini India)

In tandem with its goal to double its market value by 2030, German auto-giant Volkswagen is reportedly on the fence about selling Lamborghini or putting it up as a stock listing. In light of the same, there is also a lot of talk about the idea of a fruitful future for brands like VW, Skoda, Seat, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, Bugatti, Ducati, and design firm Italdesign.

While there has been no official word from the company, the Italian performance car company have enjoyed significant profits after a foray into the Sports Utility Segment with the Urus. This has also helped boost its valuation to $11 billion. Reports suggest that Lamborghini’s current condition makes it a good candidate for an IPO.

Bloomberg reports that Volkswagen’s investors have long urged the company to free up assets whose value is subsume with a complicated structure that includes a plethora of brands. A while ago, Ferrari which was an integral part of the FCA group was separated following which it is now worth about $30 billion. VW’s key stakeholders have stood in the way of similar moves in Germany.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram