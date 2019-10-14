Volkswagen Group Reportedly in Talks to Sell Lamborghini

In tandem with its goal to double its market value by 2030, German auto-giant Volkswagen is reportedly on the fence about selling Lamborghini or putting it up as a stock listing. In light of the same, there is also a lot of talk about the idea of a fruitful future for brands like VW, Skoda, Seat, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, Bugatti, Ducati, and design firm Italdesign.

While there has been no official word from the company, the Italian performance car company have enjoyed significant profits after a foray into the Sports Utility Segment with the Urus. This has also helped boost its valuation to $11 billion. Reports suggest that Lamborghini’s current condition makes it a good candidate for an IPO.

Bloomberg reports that Volkswagen’s investors have long urged the company to free up assets whose value is subsume with a complicated structure that includes a plethora of brands. A while ago, Ferrari which was an integral part of the FCA group was separated following which it is now worth about $30 billion. VW’s key stakeholders have stood in the way of similar moves in Germany.

