English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Group to Merge All Three Passenger Car Entities in India
VW Group brands - Volkswagen, SKODA, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini - will maintain their individual identities, dealer network and customer experience initiatives.
File photo of the Volkswagen logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
German auto major Volkswagen said it intends to merge all passenger car entities in India, which will now be led by group firm Skoda Auto as part of its new strategy for the country. The boards of the three Indian subsidiaries -- Volkswagen India Private Ltd (VWIPL), Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd and Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd (SAIPL) -- have approved the proposal for their merger, the Volkswagen (VW) Group said in a statement.
The proposed merger is now subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals. It, however, said VW Group brands -- Volkswagen, SKODA, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini -- will maintain their individual identities, dealer network and customer experience initiatives.
The brands will work under the leadership of Gurpratap Boparai, who is currently the managing director of VWIPL and SAIPL, with a common strategy for the Indian market. "India is an important and an attractive growth market for the Volkswagen Group. With the proposed merger, we intend to combine the technical and managerial expertise of the three companies to unlock the Volkswagen Group's true potential in India's competitive automotive market," Boparai said.
The integration will lead to coordinated and faster decision making and increased efficiency using existing synergies, he added. Last year in July, the VW Group had announced investments of Rs 8,000 crore (EUR 1 billion) for its 'India 2.0' to be led by Skoda Auto to strengthen its presence in the country.
Under the initiative, the German automaker had stated it would introduce by 2020 its first product based on localised sub-compact MQB-A0-IN platform that has been tailored to the needs of customers in the Indian subcontinent.
The group had also set a target of capturing 5 per cent of the Indian passenger vehicles market by 2025, up from around 2 per cent currently. In January this year, the group opened its technology center in Pune, laying the foundation for the development of products based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.
In the second phase of the project, VW Group will be examining the possibility of exporting vehicles built in India, the statement said.
The proposed merger is now subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals. It, however, said VW Group brands -- Volkswagen, SKODA, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini -- will maintain their individual identities, dealer network and customer experience initiatives.
The brands will work under the leadership of Gurpratap Boparai, who is currently the managing director of VWIPL and SAIPL, with a common strategy for the Indian market. "India is an important and an attractive growth market for the Volkswagen Group. With the proposed merger, we intend to combine the technical and managerial expertise of the three companies to unlock the Volkswagen Group's true potential in India's competitive automotive market," Boparai said.
The integration will lead to coordinated and faster decision making and increased efficiency using existing synergies, he added. Last year in July, the VW Group had announced investments of Rs 8,000 crore (EUR 1 billion) for its 'India 2.0' to be led by Skoda Auto to strengthen its presence in the country.
Under the initiative, the German automaker had stated it would introduce by 2020 its first product based on localised sub-compact MQB-A0-IN platform that has been tailored to the needs of customers in the Indian subcontinent.
The group had also set a target of capturing 5 per cent of the Indian passenger vehicles market by 2025, up from around 2 per cent currently. In January this year, the group opened its technology center in Pune, laying the foundation for the development of products based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.
In the second phase of the project, VW Group will be examining the possibility of exporting vehicles built in India, the statement said.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Hits Back At Trolls For Calling Her Son Ahil Polio Affected
- Jeep Compass Gets Sport Plus Variant in India, Priced at Rs 15.99 Lakh
- Six-Year-Old Boy From Mizoram Runs Over Chicken Accidentally, Rushes it to Hospital
- Ranveer Singh and 'Kapil's Devils' Take Over Dharamshala As '83 Goes on Floor, See Pic
- IPL 2019 | ‘Wishy Washy’: Buttler Points at “Grey Area” in Mankad Law
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results