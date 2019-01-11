English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Hires Apple Executive for Autonomous Vehicle Role
Alexander Hitzinger had been working on Apple's electric car project, having earlier worked at Porsche, VW's sports car division. Prior to that, he worked in Formula 1 racing at Red Bull Technology.
Volkswagen logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Volkswagen AG said it had hired an executive from Apple as a director responsible for technical development at its commercial vehicles division. Alexander Hitzinger, 47, will also take group-wide responsibility for VW's efforts to develop self-driving vehicles as well as offer "Mobility as a Service", an initiative that seeks to keep drivers behind the wheel of its cars even if they do not own them.
Hitzinger had been working on Apple's electric car project, having earlier worked at Porsche, VW's sports car division. Prior to that, the German-born engineer worked in Formula 1 racing at Red Bull Technology.
The appointment, which takes immediate effect, comes as VW seeks to meet the challenge from Silicon Valley tech companies that are working to develop fuel-efficient, self-driving cars. Volkswagen had also recently announced that it will be taking a localised approach to address high maintenance cost of its brand of vehicles that has been one of its biggest hurdles here.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
