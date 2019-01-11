English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Volkswagen Hires Apple Executive for Autonomous Vehicle Role

Alexander Hitzinger had been working on Apple's electric car project, having earlier worked at Porsche, VW's sports car division. Prior to that, he worked in Formula 1 racing at Red Bull Technology.

Reuters

Updated:January 11, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Volkswagen Hires Apple Executive for Autonomous Vehicle Role
Volkswagen logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Volkswagen AG said it had hired an executive from Apple as a director responsible for technical development at its commercial vehicles division. Alexander Hitzinger, 47, will also take group-wide responsibility for VW's efforts to develop self-driving vehicles as well as offer "Mobility as a Service", an initiative that seeks to keep drivers behind the wheel of its cars even if they do not own them.

Hitzinger had been working on Apple's electric car project, having earlier worked at Porsche, VW's sports car division. Prior to that, the German-born engineer worked in Formula 1 racing at Red Bull Technology.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, comes as VW seeks to meet the challenge from Silicon Valley tech companies that are working to develop fuel-efficient, self-driving cars. Volkswagen had also recently announced that it will be taking a localised approach to address high maintenance cost of its brand of vehicles that has been one of its biggest hurdles here.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram