Volkswagen ID. 3 Electric Car Showcased at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Volkswagen unveiled the ID. 3 electric car ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show this year. The car extends the Volkswagen offering as the first model of a completely new generation of pure electric vehicles – featuring zero local emissions, outstanding efficiency, and full connectivity.

Like all future ID. models, the ID.3 is based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB), which has been designed for an electric drive system.

The long wheelbase of the MEB layout, combined with very short overhangs, results in an expansive vehicle interior: the Open Space. Digital, entirely newly designed display elements and controls ensure that every driver will intuitively find their way in the ID.3. Apart from the display in the cockpit, a newly developed, centrally positioned, ten-inch touch display provides drivers with all key information.

The ID. light, which is also new, supports drivers with an LED strip during navigation and can, for instance, prompt them to brake in the event of any dangers. All controls – including those on the electrically adjustable multifunction steering wheel – are operated using touch functions featuring touch-sensitive buttons. Only the electric windows and hazard warning lights are still operated using tactile switches. This is supplemented by intelligent natural voice control. Thanks to App Connect, the ID.3 can be connected with your smartphone within seconds.

At the series production launch, the ID.3 will be available with three battery size options. The basic variant has a usable energy content of 45 kWh and enables an electrically powered range of up to 330 kilometres (as per WLTP). The entry price for this ID.3 version is under Rs 23.63 lakh. Alongside this is a battery variant with 58 kW, which enables the ID.3 to achieve a range of up to 420 km (as per WLTP). The energy content of the largest battery is 77 kWh, and its electric range is up to 550 kilometres (as per WLTP). Thanks to its fast charging capability, it is possible to charge the ID.3 sufficiently for a range of around 290 kilometres (WLTP) within 30 minutes, using a charging output of 100 kW.

The batteries themselves are integrated into the underbody. This positioning has a positive effect on driving dynamics, as it moves the centre of gravity in the ID.3 significantly lower. The ID.3 is also characterised by optimum weight distribution between the front axle and rear axle.

The basic version of the ID.3 1st includes a navigation system, a DAB+ digital radio, seat heating and steering wheel heating, armrests at the front, a Mode 2 charging cable and 18-inch light-alloy wheels. The ID.3 1st Plus additionally features a rearview camera system, ACC Adaptive Cruise Control and the Kessy Advanced keyless access locking and starting system. The vehicle interior of the ID.3 1st Plus also includes design seats, a centre console with two USB-C connections and ambient lighting. Forming part of the exterior equipment scope are tinted windows, the exterior Style package in silver, matrix LED headlights, matrix sidelights, brake lights, turn indicators and tail light clusters as well as 19-inch light-alloy wheels.

The top-of-the-range version, the ID.3 1st Max, also includes an augmented reality (AR) head-up display, the Beats sound system, a large panorama sliding/tilting glass roof as well as 20-inch light-alloy wheels. This equipment scope is supplemented by a lane-keeping system with Emergency Assist, a lane change system, telephony featuring contactless high-voltage battery charging and comfort seats.

