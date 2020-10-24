Volkswagen ID.3 EV Scores Full 5 Stars in Euro NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating: Watch Video

Volkswagen’s first model in the ID range has been awarded a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The newly-launched Volkswagen ID.3 electric hatchback has emerged as one of the safest hatchbacks around. Introduced back in September 2019, the all-electric ID.3 hatchback was the first major offering in its push for electrification. Following the organisation’s latest round of crash testing, the ID.3 emerged with good results in all areas of assessment.

The Volkswagen ID.3 EV chalked up 87 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), 88 per cent in Safety Assist Features, 89 per cent in Child Occupant Protection (COP), and 71 per cent in Automatic Emergency Braking against vulnerable road users.

The report highlights the emergency braking assist and lane-keeping assist functionality in the Volkswagen ID.3 EV. The cynosure, however, is the centre airbag for the front seats which is present to avoid likely head contact between the front passenger and the driver in the circumstance of a side collision.

Range-topping 1st Edition models of the ID.3 set foot on the UK market via a nationwide handover event last month and order books unbolted for the complete range beginning of this month.

As per the EURO NCAP, the vehicle flaunts solid structural integrity. The most up to date high tech sensor and in-control technology is combined to provide excellent all-round safety for the automobile occupant as well as pedestrians.

AEB - crash avoiding systems are customary, and Multi Collision Brake is taking care of post-crash safety. This braking system takes the help of an e-Call system that reduces impacts after the collision by applying brakes.

Side head airbags for the front as well as rear passengers is another safety highlight in the automobile. The seatbelt reminder and pretensioners, as well as ISOFIX, mounts also enhance the overall protection potential of the car. Autonomous driving safety assist features like adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, travel assist, park assist and blindspot sensor with rear traffic alert also come along with it.