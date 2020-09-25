Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV Debuts With 520 Km Range, Will Take on Tesla Model Y

Volkswagen has officially dropped the wraps on the ID.4 SUV. The car dictates the company’s intentions in the EV segment and a fleeting glimpse at the car might suggest that the VW is serious this time.

In the battle for the greenest, Volkswagen ID.4 will take on the Tesla Model Y. The car’s battery can store up to 77kWh of energy (net) and return a range of 520km on a single charge. The battery is placed below the passenger compartment and ensures a low centre of gravity.

Volskwagen ID.4 (Image source: Volkswagen)

The ID.4 claims triple-digit speeds in 8.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 160kmph. Additionally, the car will sport a ground clearance of 21cm that could very well convey its off-roading capabilities.

The car gets IQ.Light LED matrix headlights upfront along with 3D LED taillight cluster and sits on a set of 21-inchers. The car is based on the brand’s MEB platform, which the company claims have been tailored to provide more space. The car boasts of up to 543-litres of storage space which can be expanded up to 1,575 litres. The equipment range comes in the form of an electrically driven boot lid, roof railing and a towing bracket.

On the inside, VW has ditched the idea of physical buttons and the ID.4 instead gets two displays – one of which measures up to 12 inches. An augmented reality head-up display is optionally available. VW claims that the car can be charged with DC charger, enough for 320km in around 30 minutes.