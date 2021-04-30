Volkswagen ID.4 GTX Performance EV Unveiled Globally With 300-hp Output, 480-km Range

German automobile major, Volkswagen launched the ID.4 last autumn and now it’s furnishing the electric SUV model with a more powerful variant. The company has utilized the GTX badge for its popular models like Scirocco, Jetta and Golf in the past and is now leveraging it for top-notch electric vehicles.

The 20-inch wheels of ID.4 GTX model can be upgraded to 21-inch sets. The front-wheel setup incorporates 358 mm disc brakes while the rear wheels leverage a conventional drum brake setup. Unlike the conventional ID.4 variant that is powered by a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive, the GTX combines a motor in the front to facilitate an all-paw setup. A dual motor set up enables the GTX variant to generate a maximum power of 295 hp as compared to 201 hp of the ID.4 model.

The power of the ID.4 GTX variant, however, remains slightly lower than the China only ID.6 variant which churns out a maximum power of 302 hp. Offering a maximum range of 480 km on a single charge, the vehicle harnessing its fast charging capability can accumulate 300 km of range in a mere half an hour.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX leverages an auto adjustable AWD system since the SUV features run on a rear-wheel-drive configuration till the sensors detect the need for more traction. The front motors also fire up when the driver pushes the pedal hard for a sporty driving experience. The switch from the rear to all-wheel drive happens in a flash.

The extra juice in the ID. 4 GTX model helps it clock 0 to 100 km/h in mere 6.2 seconds as compared to 8.5 seconds in the ID.4 model. The top speed of the dual-motor variant has also increased from 160 km/h to 180 km/h. For day to day commuting, the vehicle accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, according tomotor1.com.

