Volkswagen Inaugurates 5 New Service Outlets For Pre-Owned Cars in India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched its digitally integrated service outlets for pre-owned cars - Das WeltAuto Excellence Centres at 5 outlets in a day across key cities of Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin and Thrissur. Customers can avail a bouquet of features including professional car evaluation, special finance offer, unique accessory packages and hassle-free transfer.

The DWA facilities offer buying, selling or exchange of multi-brand pre-owned cars for a smooth, transparent and safe experience. Volkswagen claims that the cars will are thoroughly checked and certified along with offering genuine accessories, service and warranty packages (up to 12 months), insurance and financial support to prospective customers. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a thorough scrutiny basis a comprehensive 160-point checklist and certified post successful completion of due diligence process and inspection by a third-party inspector. With an extensive reach of 105 outlets in India, DWA is a one-stop solution that offers a strong value proposition in the organized pre-owned segment that enables customers to fulfill their need for accessible, individual mobility.

Volkswagen will introduce 17 DWA Excellence Center by 2021, which will be based on stringent internal guidelines. In addition, the brand also conducts thorough verification and internal audits to ensure smooth functioning of DWA Excellence Center.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Customer experience is at the core of our brand philosophy and with the introduction of DWA Excellence Center, we believe we will be catering to the ever-evolving pre-owned car segment. Our aim is to offer customized services, provide customers with peace of mind by making the process of buying, selling or exchanging pre-owned cars effortless and hassle-free.”