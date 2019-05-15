Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Volkswagen Inaugurates Its First Pop-up & City Store in India

Volkswagen will be launching 30 new pop-up and city stores across key markets in the next one year.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Volkswagen Inaugurates Its First Pop-up & City Store in India
Volkswagen's new facility in Bangalore. (Image source: Volkswagen)
Loading...
Volkswagen on Tuesday inaugurated their first City and Pop-up store in the state of Karnataka. Under the brands’ initiative towards preparing to be ‘Fit for the Future’ and being innovative, Volkswagen will be launching 30 new pop-up and city stores across key markets in the next one year.

In a two spoke strategic approach, the Volkswagen Pop-up store aims to drive in aspiration towards premium mobility in India. In India, in most cities, a car purchase continues to involve the agreement of the entire family. For making this a smoother effort, the Pop-up stores would facilitate this premium experience in high growth markets of the country.

While the city store, being a derivative of the pop-up store will cater to the young customers living in urban areas. The city stores will continue to offer its traditional services. It will be paperless in nature that will address customer queries seamlessly in this new digital era. However, after-sales services will be undertaken by the nearest workshops associated with the traditional fully-featured dealerships within the city.

Sharing his thought process on this new establishment, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Our business environment is changing at a breathtaking pace in view of new technologies and enhanced customer expectations. Our customers today value innovation and in turn expect a prompt and hassle-free experience with Volkswagen. In lieu of that, Volkswagen has been working relentlessly towards being ‘Fit for the Future’ within which we’ve inaugurated our first Pop-up and City store in Karnataka.”

Highlighting the details further, Mr Knapp said, “This new format of transforming our sales stores is in alignment with our global growth strategy. As the world is moving towards connected mobility solutions, digitalization across the sales and after-sales process is pertinent. We’re constantly innovating our brand offerings and we trust our customers would appreciate the Volkswagen experience.”

Commenting on the Volkswagen India partnership in Bengaluru, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. said, “To enhance the customer purchase experience in today's digital age, we are driven to deliver this world-class showroom that combines traditional and digital tools to offer a seamless sales experience to our customers.”

Both the City and Pop-up stores are now fully operational and can be visited for heightened customer experience. With this, Volkswagen will cover a total network of 119 showrooms, 113 workshops in 100 cities across India.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram