Volkswagen Inaugurates New Dealership Facility in Goa

Volkswagen India has inaugurated a new dealership facility in Goa. Situated at Porvorim and Verna Industrial Estate respectively, the new facility comprises of a 2S (Sales and Service) split facility along with Das WeltAuto. that caters to pre-owned car buyers.

The state-of-the-art facility comprises of 5,619 sq. m split between the showroom at Porvorim and the service workshop at Verna Industrial Estate. The team of sales consultants can assist customers with a suitable carline from a range of Volkswagen cars starting with the Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan and Passat. Additionally, the 7-bay service workshop can undertake any preventive maintenance and accidental repair work.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “With increased market penetration in Goa, our customers are increasingly looking for premium aspirational mobility. This provides us immense opportunity to further connect with our customers in this region. Through this new facility, we aim to increase accessibility and offer our customers true German engineering coupled with safety, highest build quality and a fun-to-drive experience.”

Commenting on the Volkswagen India partnership in Goa, Mr. Parth Modi, Director, Mody Group said, “With the inauguration of this new facility, we are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Volkswagen and enhance the accessibility of premium German cars in this region. Through our new touchpoint in this city, we are confident that we will continue to provide Volkswagen’s world renowned standards of customer care and service.”

The inauguration of the Volkswagen Goa dealership will cover a total network of 132 showrooms, 113 workshop, 105 DasWelt.Auto outlets in 102 cities across India.

