1-min read

Volkswagen Inaugurates new Dealership Facility in Ranchi, Jharkhand

Volkswagen's new workshop can undertake preventive maintenance, general and accidental repair work and encompasses a paint booth.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
Volkswagen Inaugurates new Dealership Facility in Ranchi, Jharkhand
Volkswagen showroom in Ranchi. (Image source: Volkswagen)
Volkswagen inaugurated its new dealership in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Under Rohit Kataruka, Managing Director, the state-of-the-art facility spread across a total area of over 17,000 sq. ft. comprises of 5-car display along with 10-service bays. The workshop can undertake preventive maintenance, general and accidental repair work and encompasses a paint booth.

Speaking on the inauguration of Volkswagen Ranchi, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Through, Volkswagen Ranchi, we aim to enhance our reach and accessibility in high potential markets of India. Furthermore, offer a comprehensive suite of sales and after-sales services along with a holistic car buying experience to all our prospective customers. With the inauguration of this new facility, we shall continue to provide globally renowned standards of safety, build quality and a fun-to-drive experience.”

Commenting on the partnership with Volkswagen India, Mr Rohit Kataruka, Managing Director, Volkswagen Ranchi said, “We are delighted to be Volkswagen dealer partner in the city of Ranchi. It gives us immense pleasure to be associated with a global brand like Volkswagen and offer an impeccable range of products and services. We intend to offer a premium and hassle-free experience to all our prospective customers and welcome them enthusiastically at Volkswagen Ranchi.” With the inauguration of Volkswagen Ranchi, the brand will cover a total network of 119 showrooms, 114 workshops, 105 DasWelt.Auto outlets in 101 cities across India.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
