Volkswagen India Announces Price Hike For the Polo, Vento and Taigun

Volkswagen India has announced that will be hiking the price of its cars in India from January 1, 2022. The German brand will increase the prices of the Polo, Vento and Taigun, owing to the rising input and operational costs. However, VW has stated that said price hike will not be applicable to the Tiguan facelift, which was launched in India recently. Furthermore, the price revision will be ranging from two to five percent depending on the car and variant.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, Our effort over the years has been to make our brand, products and services more accessible and establish Volkswagen as the brand of choice amongst our customers. Due to the substantial increase in the input and operational costs, we have decided to hike the prices of our product offering ranging from 2 percent to 5 percent and keeping the impact on customers at a minimal level.

Also Watch:

Currently, VW sells the Vento, Polo, Taigun and Tiguan in the Indian market. The company plans to introduce a new sedan, one which will sell alongside the upcoming Skoda Slavia. This brand new VW sedan will be the second product under the India 2.0 project based on MQB A0 IN platform and will arrive in early 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.