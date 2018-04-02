Volkswagen India Appoints Bishwajeet Samal as Head of Marketing

Volkswagen today announced the appointment of Mr. Bishwajeet Samal as Head of Marketing, Volkswagen Passenger Cars in India. Mr. Bishwajeet Samal is currently responsible for Regional Marketing, International Communications at Volkswagen AG, Germany. He joined Volkswagen India in 2008 and returns to the homeland with over a decade of experience within the brand Volkswagen. Mr. Samal’s appointment will be effective 1st June 2018.Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Volkswagen, nurturing in-house talent and offering a diverse platform of enhanced learning is at the core of our brand philosophy. We are confident that Bishwajeet’s extensive experience in Marketing shall contribute to our growth in India.”Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Bishwajeet Samal, Head of Marketing, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “I am extremely overwhelmed to have returned to India and working in this dynamic market. I look forward towards further strengthening the brands’ presence in India.”Mr. Samal will be reporting to Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.