Volkswagen India Extends Service Support to Flood Affected Customers in the State of Bihar and Assam
Under road-side assist, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer.
Volkswagen logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Volkswagen has announced to extended support and services for vehicles affected by the Bihar and Assam flood. The company announced free roadside assistance and special initiatives in support of affected customers owing to the widespread destruction caused by the tropical storm
Customers in Bihar and Assam can avail the free roadside assistance by dialling 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155 respectively. Under road-side assist, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer. To ensure customer support at this crucial time, Volkswagen has issued necessary repair guidelines across dealerships for a standardized repair approach and has geared-up technical support staff and parts supply chain in the region. All affected customer vehicles will also be supported with benefits on the service repair invoice by Volkswagen dealer partners in the respective cities.
The Volkswagen team is closely monitoring the status of all vehicles under repair to ensure quality repair and necessary actions.
Speaking on this special initiative, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “At Volkswagen, customers are always at the centre of our initiatives. With the states of Bihar & Assam experiencing the torrential floods, causing heavy damage to the vehicles, Volkswagen has taken special measures to ensure customers receive a prompt response to their service requirements. Our team of highly experienced professionals at our dealer partners in both states are working dedicatedly to ensure quality and timely service in order to bring the situation back to normal.”
