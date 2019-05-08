English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen India Extends Support To Customers Affected by Cyclone Fani in Odisha
Under road-side assist, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer.
Volkswagen logo. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
German automaker Volkswagen has announced extended support and services for vehicles affected by the Cyclone Fani in Odisha. The company has announced free road-side assistance and special initiatives in support of affected customers owing to the widespread destruction caused by the tropical storm.
Customers in Odisha can avail the free road-side assistance by dialling 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155. Under road-side assist, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer. To ensure customer support at this crucial time, Volkswagen has issued necessary repair guidelines across dealerships for a standardized repair approach and has geared-up technical support staff and parts supply chain in the region. All affected customer vehicles will also be supported with benefits on the service repair invoice by Volkswagen dealer partners in the respective cities.
The Volkswagen team is closely monitoring the status of all vehicles under repair to ensure quality repair and necessary actions.
Speaking on this special initiative, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “At Volkswagen, customers are always at the centre of our initiatives. With the states of Odisha experiencing the torrential tropical storm, causing heavy damage to the vehicles, Volkswagen has taken special measures to ensure customers receive a prompt response to their service requirements. Our team of highly experienced professionals at our dealer partner in Odisha: Bharat Group is working round the clock to ensure quality and timely service in order to bring the situation back to normal.”
Speaking on this special initiative, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “At Volkswagen, customers are always at the centre of our initiatives. With the states of Odisha experiencing the torrential tropical storm, causing heavy damage to the vehicles, Volkswagen has taken special measures to ensure customers receive a prompt response to their service requirements. Our team of highly experienced professionals at our dealer partner in Odisha: Bharat Group is working round the clock to ensure quality and timely service in order to bring the situation back to normal.”
