Volkswagen India Fulfills Target of Launching 30 Corporate Business Centres by End of 2020

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the expansion of its Corporate Business Centre to six new facilities across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. With this, the German brand has successfully culminated the year with the commitment of introducing 10 new Corporate Business Centres across its dealer outlets in 2020, taking the total number of CBC's across India to 30.

The brand introduced the Corporate Business Centre programme at the beginning of 2019 with the aim to cater to the growing demand from corporate customers. Volkswagen witnessed an increased interest from corporates across sectors, who preferred owning premium, safe, German-built accessible cars. As per the company, these customers represent the fast-paced millennial life wearing multiple hats and things to do in a day. This led to the rise of the Corporate Business Centre that offers professional and curated service with a dedicated relationship manager that handles all the requirements of the customer.

The product offerings range from offers on the product portfolio, customized service packages and tailor-made financing options.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The corporate sector contributes nearly 60% to our business, marking a successful achievement of introducing 30 CBCs across India. With the growing demand for personalized and curated services, our dedicated and highly trained team across the CBC network has been continuously delivering our promise of enhanced customer experience backed by a strong value proposition. We are confident that this initiative will further benefit our customers who are looking for premium and accessible German mobility options.”

The Volkswagen Corporate Business Centre offer its customers 10 attractive assurances:

a. Range of ‘German Engineering’ cars suitable for businesses/professionals

b. Dedicated relationship manager at the dealership

c. Individualized attractive Corporate offer

d. Professional evaluation through Mobile App & Special trade-in offer

e. Host of Special & Exclusive privileges on service

f. Complimentary pick-up and drop

g. Service value packs (SVP) at an attractive rate

h. Customized retail finance products

i. Assured Buy Back option

j. Exclusive privileges on Loyalty offer