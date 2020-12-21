Volkswagen India Inaugurates Das WeltAuto Excellence Centre in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the expansion of its Das WeltAuto Excellence Centers with the launch of 2-new outlets in Palace Cross, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. With the aim to enhance customers’ buying, selling or exchange experience in the pre-owned car segment, Volkswagen’s digitally integrated service outlets provide claims to provide options like pricing transparency, accessory offers, a dedicated relationship manager, hassle-free transfer and warranty packages. Through this initiative, the brand has now opened a total of 7 DWA Excellence Centres in 2020.

With the DWA facilities, Volkswagen says that they are taking a comprehensive approach to address customers’ concerns related to buying, selling or exchange a used car, further providing convenience and peace of mind through integrated services.

Along with providing a complete digital experience, Volkswagen with its DWA Excellence Centers intends to offer a professionally managed and value for money proposition to its potential customers looking for pre-owned mobility options. Additionally, as part of the brand’s digitization drive, customers can buy, sell or exchange a pre-owned car on the DWA website as well as can self-evaluate through the Das WeltAuto Valuator app. The company says that the expansion of the outlet is a step towards increasing the brand’s presence in the organized pre-owned segment in India.

In line with the strategy to increase focus on used car business, Volkswagen India says that they will have a total of 17 DWA Excellence Centers by end of the year 2021. While the outlets will be based on stringent internal guidelines, the brand will also conduct thorough verification and internal audits to ensure smooth functioning of DWA Excellence Centers.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The organized pre-owned car business has received a positive response this year, wherein customer demand for affordable individual mobility has grown, which is likely to double in the coming years. In-line with this momentum, our Das WeltAuto Excellence Centres with multi-brand options, aims to professionalize the customer purchase experience and be a one-stop-shop for all the customer’s needs. We intend to further penetrate the markets by launching 10 more facilities in 2021.”