Volkswagen India Inaugurates New Service Facility in Aurangabad

Volkswagen India has inaugurated its new facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Situated besides the District Court, Adalat road, Volkswagen Aurangabad comprises of a 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility.

The state-of-the-art facility spreads across a total area of 20,000 sq. ft. comprising of 4-car displays along with 10-service bays. The workshop can undertake preventive maintenance, general and accidental repair work and encompasses a paint booth.

Speaking on this new facility inauguration, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “At Volkswagen, we strongly believe that we’re offering our customers a promise of being an accessible brand with every product we sell. Through this new facility, we aim to further enhance our reach and offer our customers a range of premium mobility solutions. Furthermore, the facility will provide a comprehensive suite of sales and after-sales services along with globally renowned standards of safety, build quality and a fun-to-drive experience.”

Commenting on the partnership with Volkswagen India, Mr. Manish Dhoot, Managing Director, Volkswagen Aurangabad said, “We are extremely delighted to be associated with a global brand like Volkswagen India. Through this partnership, it gives us immense opportunity to connect with customers looking for premium mobility with a value-for-money proposition. We enthusiastically look forward towards welcoming all our customers at Volkswagen Aurangabad for a premium and hassle free experience.”

With the inauguration of Volkswagen Aurangabad, the brand will cover a total network of 132 showrooms, 113 workshops, 105 DasWelt.Auto outlets in 102 cities across India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.