Volkswagen India March Sales up by 15% at 3,715 Units

Volkswagen today announced its monthly sales performance of 3,715 cars for March 2018, displaying a 15% growth over the previous month of the same year. This brings the cumulative sales for the first quarter of CY2018 to 10,350 units.In the first quarter of CY2018, the Tiguan witnessed an 80% increase in sales volumes, compared to Q4 of CY2017, with the All-New Passat contributing considerably to the steadfast beginning to the year, as well. Now, on the back of increased demand, Volkswagen India has ramped up production, for both carlines at the company’s manufacturing facility in Aurangabad.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “With sturdy sales volumes for the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen has begun the year on a positive note. We are proud of the carlines we have to offer in India and we will continue to innovate within our portfolio, to offer a diverse range of products to India’s distinctive car-buyer.”Volkswagen began the month of March with a 500-car mega-delivery across dealerships and carlines, on one single day to celebrate the onset of the New Year in the region. The year began with the initiation of deliveries of the All-New Passat and the introduction of the Polo 1.0L MPI as well as two limited edition cars, the Polo Pace and Vento Sport. In addition, the Tiguan and the All-New Passat continued their winning streak in India with a total of eight awards, for both carlines.