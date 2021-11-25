Volkswagen India Offers Service Support to Flood-Affected Customers in Three Cities

In light of the recent devastation that has led to widespread turmoil in Chennai, Puducherry and Tirupati, Volkswagen India has announced that it will be offering free Road Side Assistance (RSA) along with service support to their customers impacted by the floods in the aforementioned cities. To make sure their services are prompt, VW has confirmed that RSA will be available 24×7 across these cities, and will be available free of charge until 30th November 2021.

Speaking on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen India, safety, convenience and well-being of our customers has always been a top priority for the brand. In these challenging times, it is our endeavour to offer the best possible support to the affected customers together with our dealer partners. We are monitoring the situation closely and our Road Side Assistance service is working 24X7 to ensure the maximum support and resolution is provided to the affected vehicles.”