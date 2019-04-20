Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Volkswagen India Rolls Out 1-Millionth Car from Pune Plant

The 20,000 cars per annum Pune plant produces four models - the Polo, Ameo, Vento and the Skoda Rapid.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Volkswagen India Rolls Out 1-Millionth Car from Pune Plant
Volkswagen Pune Plant rolls out one millionth car in presence of Mr. Gurpratap Boparai, Mr. Steffen Knapp and the Board of Management. (Photo: Volkswagen India)
Loading...
German auto major Volkswagen, which has been facing headwinds for long and got restructured under its subsidiary Skoda, has rolled out the 1-millionth car from its Pune facility, which was commissioned in 2010. The 20,000 cars per annum Pune plant produces four models - the Polo, Ameo, Vento and the Skoda Rapid. Besides meeting the local demand, the facility also exports to some 50 countries across Asia, Africa, North America and South America.

"The rollout of the 1-millionth car is an important milestone for us," said Gurpratap Boparai, managing director, Volkswagen India.

The German auto giant, which is the world's largest auto company by volume, has three direct entities in the country - Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group Sales, and Skoda Auto apart from the luxury car unit Audi India. "We would like to build further following this milestone and work towards higher localisation, ramping up production and manufacturing world-class products for this and other target markets around the world," Boparai said.

As part of its Skoda-led 'India 2.0' project, which aims at more India-specific cars, the three entities have been proposed to merge into Skoda. The Volkswagen group will be investing Rs 8,000 crore in the country as part of this revival strategy over the years and has already set up a technology centre at the Pune plant to start local development under this.

Volkswagen globally represents 12 brands - Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Ducati, Lamborghini, Porsche, Scania, Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Man, and Volkswagen Passenger Cars. Meanwhile, in another development, Skoda India has offered an assured buyback scheme for its Superb model range. Made available exclusively through its vehicle finance arm, the scheme will allow the owners of these lower range cars to buy a brand new Superb at low EMIs, the company said. Called Skoda EasyBuy, the program offers an assured introductory buyback value of 57 per cent for a new Superb at the end of the three-year contract term.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram