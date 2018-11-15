Volkswagen Launch Of Corporate Business Centre & Volkswagen Secure

Volkswagen, Europe’s leading car manufacturer further strengthens its India priorities by launching two new initiatives, Corporate Business Centre and Volkswagen Secure. These initiatives have been introduced as a first with EVM Motors Pvt. Ltd in Cochin with the aim to expand these services across India within the next 12 months.Broadening the spectrum of premium mobility in India, Volkswagen Secure, a residual value initiative has been launched for the globally acclaimed carline, Tiguan. Through this initiative, prospective customers can now purchase the award-winning SUV at a 55% residual value after completion of a 36-month tenure.Further, the first Corporate Business Centre (CBC) will be situated at Volkswagen Cochin comprising of a dedicated team providing curated services to all kinds of businesses across sectors. Additionally, the CBC will host a range of services and attractive offers to its corporate customers including customized retail finance products from Volkswagen Financial Services.Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Volkswagen Secure and Corporate Business Centre are excellent initiatives that make premium mobility more affordable and accessible to our customers in India. With a vision to achieve a 3% market share in the next five years, we’ve been working towards strengthening our businesses. Keeping customers at the centre, we’re extremely ecstatic about launching these initiatives with the confidence of expanding these services Pan India and widen the Volkswagen family.”