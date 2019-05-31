Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Volkswagen Launches Cup Edition for Polo, Ameo and Vento

The Cup edition models of the Polo, Ameo and Vento will be available across all Volkswagen dealerships in India at an attractive price to the customers.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
Volkswagen Launches Cup Edition for Polo, Ameo and Vento
Volkswagen Polo Cup Edition. (Image: Volkswagen)
As part of its new ‘#GermanyCheersForIndia’ campaign, Volkswagen has announced the launch of its special CUP edition across the Polo, Ameo and Vento carlines. The special CUP edition reflects the fever of cricket by adorning stylish new leatherette seat covers and chrome badge. In addition to this, the model will also benefit from alloy wheels and body graphics.

Speaking on the introduction of this special CUP edition, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “In India, cricket is not merely a sport, but a religion. It is the equivalent of Soccer in Germany. World over, for Volkswagen, sport has played an integral part of our business. It not only brings in unity across the country but also displays passion, inspiration and excitement. Keeping this spirit in mind, we have launched the special Cup edition that showcases true sportsman spirit through its performance, power and precision across our product portfolio. We aim to reinstate the cheer and fun-to-drive experience among our customers this sports season.”

The Cup edition models of the Polo, Ameo and Vento will be available across all Volkswagen dealerships in India at an attractive price to the customers.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
