Volkswagen Launches Digital Workplace Experience Across Dealerships in India
All 121 Volkswagen dealerships across 104 cities in India will be equipped with the Digital Workplace application.
Volkswagen Bangalore Showroom. Photo for representation only. (Image: Volkswagen)
Volkswagen has announced the launch of ‘Digital Workplace Experience’ in a bid to digitalize the customer buying experience across dealerships in India. Under this initiative, all 121 dealerships across 104 cities will be equipped with tablet computers along with a pre-installed Digital Workplace application.
Volkswagen says that the ‘Digital Workplace’ solution will enable consultants towards lead capturing, 360-degree view and vehicle presentation, videos, competition comparison, explore financing solutions, register test-drives and more. Further, create a customized product brochure for customers with their preferred vehicle and choice of features.
Furthermore, it will help the after-sales experience and the application also allows technicians at the workshop to showcase and explain customers the entire repair work required on their vehicle. Through a 6-step procedure, the customer receives timely updates via SMS about their vehicle right from the time it’s entered the workshop till its completion.
Commenting on the launch of this initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “People are at the centre of Volkswagen’s business and with the Digital Workplace initiative, we aim to enhance the sales and after-sales processes as well as digitalize the customer buying experience."
All the features of this application are installed in Volkswagen’s internal Sales Force portal, allowing dealers across the regions to reap the benefits of it.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
