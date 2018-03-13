English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Launches Limited Edition Polo Pace and Vento Sport

The limited edition Polo Pace and Vento Sport are available at all Volkswagen dealerships across India without any additional cost to customers.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
Volkswagen Vento Sport Limited Edition. (Image: Volkswagen)
Volkswagen has announced the introduction of the limited edition Polo Pace and Vento Sport with a host of new features. The limited edition Polo Pace and Vento Sport are available at all Volkswagen dealerships across India without any additional cost to customers.

The host of changes in the Volkswagen Vento Sport include Glossy black spoilers, Glossy roof foil, Black carbon finish ORVM, 16” Portago Alloy wheels, Stylish side foils, Chrome Badge “Sport” on Fender. The Polo Pace on the other hand gets a 15” Diamond Cut Alloy wheels – “RAZOR”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we constantly enhance our product offerings to keep up with the fast changing trends and consumer aspirations. The Polo and Vento have been amongst our best-selling carlines since its inception in the Indian market. Through continuous value additions in our product portfolio, we aim to give our customers the power of choice.”

The Polo Pace and Vento Sport are available in the following trims: Vento Sport - 1.2 L TSI HL, 1.2 L TSI HL +, 1.5 L TDI HL MT, 1.5 L TDI HL DSG, 1.5 TDL HL + DSG. The Polo Pace is available in 1.0 L MPI CL trim.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
