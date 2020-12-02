Volkswagen Launches New Dealership in Hyderabad, Aims 150 Sales Outlets by End of 2020

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the launch of a new customer touchpoint at Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. Located at Jyothi Nagar with an area of 22,000 sq. ft., the new 3S facility is operated under Mody Auto India Private Limited.

The new facility comprises of a 3-car display that will assist in showcasing the latest product offerings to customers in the new and used car segment (DWA). It also provides a range of after-sales service, including maintenance and spare repair at the hands of highly skilled and trained technicians for customer convenience and support.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With the inauguration of the new facility at Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, Volkswagen is on track to expand our customer touchpoints across the country. As we prepare ourselves for the launch of the Taigun next year, we’ve been relentlessly working towards strengthening our customer experience packaged with providing premium accessible mobility solutions. We are confident in offering excellent sales & service experience to our customers in the Southern region.”

Also Watch:

Currently, Volkswagen India has 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints across India and plans to take the total sales outlets to 150 by the end of 2020.