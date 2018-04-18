Volkswagen Launches New Top-Spec Amarok

At the Frankfurt motor show last year Volkswagen showed off an Amarok concept vehicle. Now the German automaker is putting its words into action by launching that vehicle as it now becomes available to order as the new top engine specification production version of the Amarok pickup truck. The highlight of the new version of the Amarok is its V-6 TDI engine with 258 PS, along with a 14 PS overboost and up to 580 Nm of torque that will be available for both Highline and Aventura versions of the VW pickup. Until now, the most power on offer from the Amarok was 224 PS, but this new engine has upped the available power ante to as much as 272 PS when the overboost comes into play.Increasing the amount of available torque by 30 Nm from the previous best of 540 Nm is sure to be welcomed by both private and commercial users. After all, it's hard to imagine a pickup can ever have too much power available. The full amount of torque is available from the Amarok's new engine at between 1,400 and 3,000 rpm, and the full power output from 3,250 to 4,000 rpm. Permanent 4MOTION all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox are both now standard features of Amaroks equipped with the new top engine in both Highline and Aventura trim levels.There are also a number of additional aesthetic upgrades that come along with the new top-spec Amarok with the V-6 engine. The V-6 Amarok Aventura's roof liner, pillar trim and other roof elements will be in titanium black, which nicely complements the seats that are in titanium black Nappa leather. The Amarok Aventura also rides on 20-inch "Talca" wheels in Dark Graphite with a high-gloss surface. Additionally, a Peacock Green metallic paint finish is also offered for the first time for the Amarok, but is exclusively available for the Hanover-built 258 PS Aventura.The Amarok Highline with the 258 PS engine will have a net starting price of €48,800 and the order book is already open in Germany. Orders in the UK and elsewhere in Europe are set to get underway in June, with deliveries commencing from September.