English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Launches Tiguan and T-Roc Allspace R-Line Variants
Volkswagen has now introduced sporty R-Line versions of two of its newest SUV crossovers.
Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
It makes complete sense for any motor manufacturer with SUVs in its range to make the absolute most of their current popularity by expanding on the number of variants of each they offer, so Volkswagen has now introduced sporty R-Line versions of two of its newest SUV crossovers. The T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace are now therefore available in R-Line guise, and they're available to order right now across Europe.
Also Read: Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
Volkswagen's smallest current SUV is the recently introduced T-Roc, which now comes in four new variants. The smallest of the new quartet features a 148bhp 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that comes coupled to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, and next above it in the family is a more powerful 2.0-liter TSI unit developing 187 bhp with the DSG gearbox as standard. Models equipped with the 2.0-liter petrol engine comes with 4MOTION all-wheel-drive, and it's the same story with the 148 bhp 2.0 TDI unit which is currently the only diesel on offer and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox.
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace R-Line. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
R-Line versions of the T-Roc get 19-inch alloy wheels as part of their standard equipment, while other exterior styling enhancements include a sporty body kit and a body colored roof spoiler. A dedicated sports suspension is also part of the package that lowers the ride height, but only by a relatively small amount.
On the inside, the R-Line trim means chrome R-Line door sill inserts, aluminum pedals, and a flat-bottomed R-Line steering wheel.
Also Read: 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Spotted in India, Launch on April 11
Overall, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line gets the same sporty revisions as the shorter-wheelbase Tiguan R-Line models. A set of 20-inch alloy wheels are part of the standard kit, as is a sport suspensions setup which this time can be customized with optional Dynamic Chassis Control. Two 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine options are offered for this one, one of which boasts 148 bhp and the other 187 bhp. The 187 bhp version comes with a DSG gearbox and all-wheel-drive as standard, while buyers can choose to specify the 148 bhp version with or without both an automatic transmission and the 4MOTION system.
Also Watch: Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
Also Read: Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
Volkswagen's smallest current SUV is the recently introduced T-Roc, which now comes in four new variants. The smallest of the new quartet features a 148bhp 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that comes coupled to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, and next above it in the family is a more powerful 2.0-liter TSI unit developing 187 bhp with the DSG gearbox as standard. Models equipped with the 2.0-liter petrol engine comes with 4MOTION all-wheel-drive, and it's the same story with the 148 bhp 2.0 TDI unit which is currently the only diesel on offer and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox.
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace R-Line. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
R-Line versions of the T-Roc get 19-inch alloy wheels as part of their standard equipment, while other exterior styling enhancements include a sporty body kit and a body colored roof spoiler. A dedicated sports suspension is also part of the package that lowers the ride height, but only by a relatively small amount.
On the inside, the R-Line trim means chrome R-Line door sill inserts, aluminum pedals, and a flat-bottomed R-Line steering wheel.
Also Read: 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Spotted in India, Launch on April 11
Overall, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line gets the same sporty revisions as the shorter-wheelbase Tiguan R-Line models. A set of 20-inch alloy wheels are part of the standard kit, as is a sport suspensions setup which this time can be customized with optional Dynamic Chassis Control. Two 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine options are offered for this one, one of which boasts 148 bhp and the other 187 bhp. The 187 bhp version comes with a DSG gearbox and all-wheel-drive as standard, while buyers can choose to specify the 148 bhp version with or without both an automatic transmission and the 4MOTION system.
Also Watch: Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Sushmita Sen Sends a Powerful Message on Body Positivity Through Instagram Post
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Dwayne Johnson Delays Wedding To Rock His New Baby
- Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures