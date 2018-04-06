Volkswagen Launches Tiguan and T-Roc Allspace R-Line Variants

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace R-Line. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

It makes complete sense for any motor manufacturer with SUVs in its range to make the absolute most of their current popularity by expanding on the number of variants of each they offer, so Volkswagen has now introduced sporty R-Line versions of two of its newest SUV crossovers. The T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace are now therefore available in R-Line guise, and they're available to order right now across Europe.Volkswagen's smallest current SUV is the recently introduced T-Roc, which now comes in four new variants. The smallest of the new quartet features a 148bhp 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that comes coupled to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, and next above it in the family is a more powerful 2.0-liter TSI unit developing 187 bhp with the DSG gearbox as standard. Models equipped with the 2.0-liter petrol engine comes with 4MOTION all-wheel-drive, and it's the same story with the 148 bhp 2.0 TDI unit which is currently the only diesel on offer and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox.R-Line versions of the T-Roc get 19-inch alloy wheels as part of their standard equipment, while other exterior styling enhancements include a sporty body kit and a body colored roof spoiler. A dedicated sports suspension is also part of the package that lowers the ride height, but only by a relatively small amount.On the inside, the R-Line trim means chrome R-Line door sill inserts, aluminum pedals, and a flat-bottomed R-Line steering wheel.Overall, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line gets the same sporty revisions as the shorter-wheelbase Tiguan R-Line models. A set of 20-inch alloy wheels are part of the standard kit, as is a sport suspensions setup which this time can be customized with optional Dynamic Chassis Control. Two 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine options are offered for this one, one of which boasts 148 bhp and the other 187 bhp. The 187 bhp version comes with a DSG gearbox and all-wheel-drive as standard, while buyers can choose to specify the 148 bhp version with or without both an automatic transmission and the 4MOTION system.