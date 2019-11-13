Volkswagen Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 2.60 Lakh on Polo, Tiguan and More
Carmakers across the country are providing benefits and discounts to buyers, anticipating that it may revive demand for vehicles.
Volkswagen Passat. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Poor demand for cars for the last few months have resulted in a massive slowdown in the Indian automobile sector. The automobile sales were marginally higher in the month of October but overall the sector is not performing well. Carmakers across the country are providing benefits and discounts to buyers, anticipating that it may revive demand for vehicles. With a hope of improved demand, Volkswagen India is offering benefits and discounts of up to Rs 2.60 lakh to prospective buyers in the month of November this year on the Vento, the Tiguan, the Ameo and the Polo.
Volkswagen Vento
In the month of November, Volkswagen dealers are offering discounts of up to Rs 2.60 lakh on the car. The petrol highline and diesel comfortline are available at an attractive price of Rs. 9.9 lakh. The midsize sedan boasts of three engines – a 105hp, 1.6-litre petrol engine, a 105hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 110hp, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine.
Volkswagen Tiguan
The Tiguan is being offered with benefits and discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakh in November this year. The SUV comes with a single engine-gearbox combination – a 143hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine.
Volkswagen Ameo
Buyers willing to purchase Volkswagen Ameo this month can get benefits and discounts of up to Rs 2.20 lakh. The compact sedan comes with a 76hp, 1.0-litre petrol engine and a 110hp, 1.5-litre diesel unit. In the compact sedan category, this car gives a tough competition to Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent and Ford Aspire.
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen dealers are giving benefits and discounts of up to Rs 2.15 lakh on the Polo in the month of November. Buyers should make a note that the discount is only available on the premier hatchback variant.
