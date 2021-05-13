Volkswagen Offering Massive Discounts Upto Rs 55,000 on Polo, Vento in May 2021: Details Here

Volkswagen India has joined the group of other carmakers in the country who are offering hefty discounts with a sole purpose to attract more customers and increase sales. The German automaker has been recording rather weak sales in recent times and by doling out these discounts they hope to strengthen their sales.

Customers will be able to avail the offers including cash discount, exchange bonus and loyalty benefits on select models which are valid through May 2021. Potential buyers who want to purchase a Volkswagen vehicle can buy the Volkswagen Polo currently available with benefits of up to Rs 55,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The company’s mid-size sedan, the Vento can be purchased with a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus worth Rs 25,000.

Check the offers provided by the company below:

Volkswagen Polo

The hatchback, which is the least expensive offering from Volkswagen India, is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 30,000 across its four variants — Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus and the GT version. Currently, the Polo’s base variant the Trendline is available at a discounted price of Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Comfortline variant is available at a special price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Highline Plus TSI trim is Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual version and Rs 9.59 lakh for the automatic version. Whereas, the Polo GT TSI, which is an automatic gearbox only option, is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Vento

The German automaker’s India spec mid-size sedan, the Vento comes in variants namely Trendline, Comfortline and Highline. Price starts from Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom). In this month’s discounted offer, the Highline Plus too gets the same exchange bonus, loyalty bonus (Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000), respectively. Currently, the Highline Plus variant carries a special price of Rs 11.19 lakh for the manual version, and Rs 13.19 lakh for the automatic one.

However, Volkswagen India is not offering any discounts on their India-spec T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace models. Meanwhile, the company is preparing to launch a made-in-India SUV soon, named ‘Taigun’. The upcoming SUV shares its platform (MQB A0 IN) with the soon-to-launch Skoda Kushaq.

PS: All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom. It is advised to check with your nearest dealership for more details.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here