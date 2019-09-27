Volkswagen Offerring Discounts upto Rs 4.5 Lakh on Tiguan, Ameo, Polo, Vento
Volkswagen is offering benefits on the Corporate Editions of the Polo, Vento, Ameo and Tiguan such as a five-year warranty and discounts of worth more than Rs 4 Lakh.
File photo of the Volkswagen logo. (Image: Reuters)
Volkswagen has recently announced the introduction of the Corporate Edition for the diesel variants of the Polo, Vento, Ameo and Tiguan. Only select variants of the aforementioned cars will have the benefits of the Corporate Edition. Notably, the Corporate Edition models will only be available to corporate individuals, individuals from MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) and government employees, lawyers, architects and chartered accountants among a few others. Here are the actual benefits offered under the Corporate Edition scheme of Volkswagen:
Volkswagen Polo
The Polo hatchback comes with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1.16 lakh on the diesel Highline variant.
Volkswagen Vento
The Vento sedan is being offered at a special price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the diesel Highline variant and it also gets additional benefits of up to Rs 90,000 over and above the special price.
Volkswagen Ameo
All diesel variants of the Ameo are being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1.31 lakh.
Volkswagen Tiguan
The Tiguan is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 4.50 lakh on the mid-spec Comfortline variant of the SUV.
Along with these discounts, the Corporate Edition units also get a five-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance (RSA), one year more than the four-year RSA that comes with Volkswagen's 4Ever Care scheme, for all the variants mentioned above. However, as standard from September 1 this year, the Polo, Vento and Ameo diesel ranges have been offered with a five-year warranty.
